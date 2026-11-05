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Georgia Tech Football: Things I Think I Know - Louisville
By Maggie Scroggs,5 days ago
I thought last week was rock bottom, but man, was I wrong. This team has become a laughing stock, and it is hard to see anything redeeming about this program. How can a team with this much talent look this bad? In my 25 years of life, this is shaping up to be one of the worst displays of football I have ever witnessed. Unfortunately, things do not get any easier from here, as we welcome Louisville to Bobby Dodd. Here is what I think I know as we brace ourselves for what could be another embarrassing Saturday on the Flats.