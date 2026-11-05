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2009: The Formal Introduction of a Santiago Metro Station
5 days ago
An elevated infill station on Line 4 of the Chilean rapid transit system known as the Santiago Metro was opened to the public. This station, which is located at the intersection of Vicuña Mackenna Avenue and San José de la Estrella Street in the commune of La Florida in Chile’s capital city, was built between the Trinidad and Los Quillayes stations. (“San José de la Estrella” is Spanish for “Saint Joseph of the Star.”)