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Moving the Needle in Medicine: Mentorship, Teams, and Heart Failure Leadership, With Robert Mentz, MD
6 days ago
On a recent episode of Moving the Needle in Medicine, host Alex Hajduczok, MD, of Oklahoma Heart Institute, spoke with Robert J. Mentz, MD, of Duke University. Mentz leads the Duke heart failure section and serves as co-editor-in-chief of the Journal of Cardiac Failure (JCF). The discussion traced his path from clinical trialist to section chief and journal editor.