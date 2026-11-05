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Democrat drops out of race due to health concerns and still wins; opponent says, ‘We deserve to know more’
By Latest & Breaking News,5 days ago
A Democratic candidate who dropped his campaign for health reasons still defeated the Republican candidate in an Iowa state House race. Democrat Eric Armstrong explained in a Sept. 7 Facebook post that he was abandoning his campaign due to health issues. “Running a successful campaign requires immense physical and mental...