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Wait, Gram Parsons Was Once Cast in a Sci-Fi Film?
By Trigger,4 days ago
Gram Parsons (whose birthday is November 5th) is set to be personally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame posthumously on November 14th, 2026 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Unlike the Country Hall of Fame, the Rock Hall has seen it fit to preserve the legacy of this very influential figure in American music. And unlike country fans, rock fans will get to see this year’s induction ceremony since its available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+ the next day, and will be made into a television special to be aired on ABC on December 8th.