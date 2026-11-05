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McMurry racks up 533 yards in 59-38 win; Hardin-Simmons stands 7-0 overall
By Caitlin Leggett,6 days ago
ABILENE, Texas — With the American Southwest Conference postseason approaching, Hardin-Simmons and McMurry are carrying late-season momentum into key matchups this week. Hardin-Simmons rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Howard Payne 23-17 on Saturday at Gordon Wood Stadium. Cayden Jones rushed for 114 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter.