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Federal court upholds New York’s ban on local ICE partnership deals after sheriffs sue
By Matthew Benninger,4 days ago
ALBANY, N.Y. — Federal Judge Mae D'Agostino has denied a group of sheriffs' request to block New York State's ban on agreements with Immigration & Customs Enforcement. On Aug. 25, 15 New York sheriffs filed a lawsuit against Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General James, arguing that the move jeopardized public safety.