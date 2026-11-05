undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nat Geo Explorer Bertie Gregory Deeply Cares About the Wolves He Has Followed for Seven Years
By Jeremy Gray,5 days ago
In National Geographic’s newest television program, Wolves Up Close With Bertie Gregory, the eponymous British wildlife filmmaker, acclaimed photographer, and ardent environmentalist heads to Hudson Bay, Canada, to film wolves in their harsh Arctic habitat. Gregory chatted with PetaPixel about filming the new documentary. While the focus of the...