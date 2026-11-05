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Federal Agency Proposes Easing Rules for State Block Grants
By Legis1 Editorial,5 days ago
States and tribal grantees receiving federal block grants for energy assistance, social services, and mental health programs would face fewer administrative requirements under a proposal the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) published Oct. 29. . ACF says the revisions are "intended to streamline grantee obligations, eliminate unnecessary requirements, and...