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FCC Proposes New Satellite Licensing and Safety Requirements
By Legis1 Editorial,5 days ago
The Federal Communications Commission is proposing rules that would let space companies change satellite operating parameters within approved limits without seeking additional permission and require a U.S.-based control point for all FCC-licensed space stations. . The broader licensing overhaul covers an estimated 3,335 entities, 130 space station licensees and 3,205...