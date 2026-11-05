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Taking Asthma Care to School: Improving Treatment, Reducing Hospital Visits, and Closing Health Disparities Gaps
By Editorial standards,5 days ago
Millions of American children live with asthma, a condition in which inflamed airways make breathing hard. Daily preventive inhalers, called controller medicines, work well and most insurance plans cover them, yet many children are undertreated. Missed doses, poor inhaler technique, ongoing exposure to triggers and infrequent follow-up care leave their asthma poorly controlled. These problems fall hardest on children from historically marginalized communities, and schools can play a crucial role in helping.