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DEA Places New ADHD Drug Centanafadine Under Schedule III Controls
By Legis1 Editorial,5 days ago
The Drug Enforcement Administration placed centanafadine, the newly FDA-approved ADHD drug sold as Simtriyo, in Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), effective Oct. 30, subjecting manufacturers, distributors, prescribers, and pharmacies to federal registration, security, recordkeeping, and prescription requirements. . Centanafadine had never been scheduled or legally marketed before...