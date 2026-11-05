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Postal Service Extends Comment Period on Environmental Rule Changes
By Legis1 Editorial,6 days ago
The interim final rule already in effect makes substantive changes to how USPS conducts environmental reviews, not just how it documents them. The rule reduces USPS's NEPA regulations to a core set of provisions, definitions, administrative and routine actions excepted from review, revised categorical exclusions, requirements for determining when NEPA applies, and an emergency-circumstances provision, while moving the remaining internal-process procedures out of the Code of Federal Regulations and into separately maintained agency guidance.