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Rink Intel: Penn State Looks to Break Through Against Notre Dame
By Kyle Golik,6 days ago
Penn State has spent three straight games playing beyond regulation. Returning to Hockey Valley offers a chance to settle things a little earlier. The Nittany Lions welcome Notre Dame to Pegula Ice Arena this weekend after collecting three conference points at Minnesota. A shootout victory following Friday’s 1-1 tie gave Penn State an encouraging start before Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss left it still searching for its first Big Ten win.