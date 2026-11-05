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HHS Rule Excludes Some Gender Dysphoria From Disability Protections
By Legis1 Editorial,5 days ago
The Department of Health and Human Services has finalized a rule excluding gender dysphoria not resulting from a physical impairment from disability protections under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act in programs receiving HHS funding. . The final rule expressly excludes gender dysphoria not resulting from a physical impairment from...