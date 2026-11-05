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Transportation Department Proposes Updated LNG Safety Regulations
By Legis1 Editorial,4 days ago
The Transportation Department is proposing updated safety rules for operators of liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, with public comments due Jan. 4, 2027, following the proposal's Nov. 3 publication. . If finalized, the proposal would impose new and updated federal requirements on LNG facility operators covering siting, design, operations, maintenance,...