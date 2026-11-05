undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Federal Regulators Propose Faster Natural Gas Plant Expansions
By Legis1 Editorial,5 days ago
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission proposes allowing liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant operators and natural gas companies to carry out certain activities at LNG plants without case-specific federal authorization orders under the Natural Gas Act. . The proposal follows a November 2025 notice of inquiry that drew 18 stakeholder comments....