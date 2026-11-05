undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Federal Regulators Propose New Lighting Rules for Driverless Cars
By Legis1 Editorial,5 days ago
Vehicle makers without manually operated driving controls would gain design flexibility under a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration proposal that would also allow cyan automated driving system (ADS) marker lamps as optional lighting equipment in ADS-equipped vehicles. . NHTSA says it cannot quantify the number of vehicles affected "given the...