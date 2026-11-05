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Labor Department Finalizes Pharmacy Benefit Manager Disclosure Rule
By Legis1 Editorial,6 days ago
The Labor Department finalized a rule requiring pharmacy benefit management firms and their affiliated brokers and consultants to disclose their compensation, including rebates, spread pricing, and pharmacy recoupments, to fiduciaries of large, self-insured employer health plans. . The rule covers an estimated 52.9 million participants and beneficiaries ages 18 to...