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Oukitel WP63 5G Rugged Phone Review
By Andrew Wilson,5 days ago
As someone who likes being prepared for whatever comes their way, I often find myself carrying a handful of extra items to ensure I have the tools to complete a job. Daily driving, an iPhone 17e is a handy tool for the many tasks I generally need to complete, but what about those people who want more out of their phone? Things like being able to hold a charge for days on end, wanting an extra-bright flashlight, or other outdoorsy tasks that phones aren’t usually capable of? Meet the Oukitel WP63, a rugged phone meant for the outdoorsman who wants a true Swiss Army Knife of a phone.