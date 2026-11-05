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7 dishes families ordered at Pizza Hut in the red-tablecloth days, from pan pizza to garlic bread
5 days ago
The first Pizza Hut opened in Wichita, Kansas in 1958, and for the next three decades the chain meant a real table in a real building, not a box left on a porch. The dining rooms had red-and-white checked tablecloths, wooden booths worn smooth, and a jukebox in the corner of more than a few locations. Pitchers of soda reached the table first. The pizza came out of a pan so hot the cheese held its shape for a full minute before it settled.