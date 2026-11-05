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Nuclear Regulators Set Faster Deadlines for Licensing Hearings
By Legis1 Editorial,5 days ago
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is replacing non-binding milestones with enforceable deadlines and requiring evidentiary hearings to begin sooner for nuclear energy license applicants and parties contesting their applications, under a final rule effective Dec. 3. . The NRC describes the rule as a response to the Accelerating Deployment of Versatile,...