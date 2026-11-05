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Metro Animal Care and Control to make service changes amid staffing shortage
3 days ago
Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) will be adjusting its after-hours Animal Control services in the coming weeks while working to increase officer staffing to a safer level. A recent staffing shortage has forced MACC to adjust hours and shifts for Animal Control Officers in order to maximize the number of calls they can safely address during open hours. MACC is actively working to fill open vacancies and properly train those who are hired to best respond to the needs of Nashville’s animal population.