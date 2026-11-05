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The Environment Feels Suspended, Like a Sanctuary, at This Neighborhood Restaurant in LA
By Cozy season favorites,4 days ago
Set on a walkable stretch of Hillhurst Avenue in LA's Los Feliz neighborhood, All Time is a sunny counter-service cafe by day. Guests stop in to pick up matcha and a house-baked pastry or meet a friend to split a breakfast burrito and a "good ass salad" on the patio. It's casual, it's easy, and by night, it's something else entirely. During its daily 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. break, All Time transforms into a cozy, dimly lit restaurant that's equally suitable for a group dinner and an anniversary date. The handwritten menu maximizes seasonal Southern California produce without pretension. And the natural wine list is long.