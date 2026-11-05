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Former George West police officer denied unemployment benefits following termination
By Dr. Janet M. Cunningham theprogress@southtexasnews.com,6 days ago
GEORGE WEST – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has upheld the denial of unemployment benefits to former George West police Sgt. Mari D. Gonzales following her termination by the City of George West. The decision affirms the denial of benefits under the Texas Unemployment Compensation Act and means the...
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