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10 Wines the Pros Say You Shouldn’t Miss at the Food & Wine Classic in Charleston
By Cozy season favorites,4 days ago
There are plenty of reasons to book a trip to Charleston for the Food & Wine Classic: the chefs, the cooking demonstrations, the can't-miss bites, and the delicious good times overall. But for anyone who plans a trip around what's in their glass, the drinks programming alone makes a compelling case for snagging a ticket and packing a bag.