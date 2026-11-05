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Meet Coraline — Friends of SCAC Dog of the Week
6 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CAPITOL CITY NOW) – Our Friends of Sangamon County Animal Control Dog of the Week is a very pretty young girl who loves people. Coraline is a mixed breed girl but there might be some Husky in her because she is very striking with one brown eye and one blue eye. She’s gentle and easy to walk. At our recent outdoor adoption event she was calm and easy going while meeting people including families with kids. This very nice girl is available for foster, foster to adopt and adoption.
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