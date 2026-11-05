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OpenAI Found 948 Linux Security Flaws—And Figured Out How to Exploit Them
By Jose Antonio Lanz,5 days ago
OpenAI says its autonomous cybersecurity system identified 948 distinct Linux privilege-escalation vulnerabilities and developed working exploits. The research cost $1.21 million in API credits, averaging $1,279 per vulnerability, with a more capable AI model finding over five times as many flaws as an earlier version. The system also generated candidate...