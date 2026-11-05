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Why Adding Soy Sauce To Fried Rice Isn't A Good Idea
By Cozy season favorites,4 days ago
When folks use the best kind of rice for a bowl of fried rice but don't season it as assertively as perhaps they should have, soy sauce can come to the rescue in a pinch. It adds a robust umami flavor to the dish, just like sprinkling MSG on tomato toast, yet you want to employ a steady hand as it is incredibly salty. However, Doris Yuen, co-owner of the James Beard-nominated Chinese restaurant MAKfam in Denver, Colorado, warned us against adding soy sauce to fried rice when ordering the dish from a restaurant.