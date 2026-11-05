undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kenneth "Ken" Lee Fricke
By Colin Schowe,4 days ago
Kenneth “Ken” Lee Fricke, 82, of Corder, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Centerpoint Medical Center, surrounded by family. A committal service with military honors will be held at 10:00a.m., Friday November 13, 2026, at Higginsville Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or Zion Cemetery. Memories of Ken and condolences for his family may be shared at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on the funeral home's Facebook page. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO 64076, 816-633-5524.