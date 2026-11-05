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LA Firefighters Union Thank City Voters for Support on Measure FD
By Contributing Editor,6 days ago
The union representing Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters thanked city voters Thursday for their support on Measure FD, a half-sales tax increase. As of Thursday morning, Measure FD led 53.68%-46.32% and 430,576-371,505, according to figures released by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. If passed, Measure FD would raise the...