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Showers exit and gradual fall feels return into the weekend
By Ryan Michaels,6 days ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday afternoon everyone!. Some have seen plenty of sunshine out the door this morning while others woke up with some rain again. It’s a slow-moving cold front that will gradually bring a passing shower to your skies sometime from now until Friday morning. But once you get the shower from now until then, you more than likely won’t get another.