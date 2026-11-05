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MacBook Pro with PROLED review: You could even say it glows
By Jason Snell,3 days ago
The new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display is, like its name, a bit overloaded with meaning. Its banner feature is its impressive tandem OLED display, a first on the Mac—but most people will instead remember that display because it’s also a touchscreen. Advances in Apple silicon are usually a major part of the story of a new MacBook Pro, but not this time around—these new laptops are powered by the same M5 Pro and Max chips introduced on the MacBook Pro earlier this year.