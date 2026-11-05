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NoKota Packers Invests In Technology To Strengthen Potato Quality And Supply; Kathleen Triou And Carissa Olsen Share
By ANUK Staff,4 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - Fresh Solutions Network® recognizes NoKota Packers® Inc., a third-generation potato packer and shipper in Buxton, North Dakota, as its 2026 Fall Farmer Focus, highlighting the company's investments in technology, product quality, and dependable red and yellow potato supply. Founded in 1979, NoKota has built...