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Life’s WORC to recognize Charles Massimo on Dec. 3
By Long Island Press,6 days ago
A long-time activist in the field of autism will be the Guest of Honor for the Life’s WORC Annual Gala scheduled for 6:30 PM on Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Garden City Hotel. “Our organization is fortunate to receive the advocacy and iconic presence of Charles Massimo from Blue Point as we enter our 55th year,” describes Life’s WORC CEO John Pfeifer. “As the parent of two children with autism, Charles has become a leader on Long Island and in New York State, taking on initiatives for our field.”