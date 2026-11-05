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Democrat Jonathan Godes Flips Garfield County Commission Seat, First Since 2006
By Nolan Peterson,5 days ago
Garfield County voters elected Democrat Jonathan Godes to an open seat on the Board of County Commissioners, marking the first time in two decades the board will include a Democratic member. Godes, a former Glenwood Springs mayor, will replace outgoing Republican Commissioner Tom Jankovsky, who chose not to seek reelection after 16 years on the board.
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