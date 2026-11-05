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New York-Based Rapper Nicki Minaj Mocked After Lawyers Claim She Owes Nearly $300K: ‘It Just Keeps Getting Worse for Her’
By Salma Ahmed,5 days ago
New York-based rapper Nicki Minaj is being mocked online after her former lawyers claimed that she owes them nearly $300,000 in unpaid legal fees. According to Rolling Stone, Minaj’s former lawyers returned to court while the rapper was publicly expressing support for Republicans during the midterm elections. The attorneys renewed their claims that Minaj has yet to settle an outstanding legal bill totaling nearly $300,000.
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