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7 Deadly Wisconsin Mountain Trip Mistakes to Catch Before It’s Too Late
By Melvina Zendrila,5 days ago
Wisconsin’s mountain and bluff outings rarely involve extreme altitude, but the terrain still demands attention. Quartzite slopes, uneven stair-like trails and winter conditions can create serious consequences for a simple mistake. The seven decisions below apply especially to places such as Rib Mountain and the Baraboo Range. They are...
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