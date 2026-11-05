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John PayCheck
By musicmatters2018,5 days ago
Reflects on what he would say to his father, country music legend Johnny PayCheck, if he had one more chance to speak with him. That deeply personal question becomes a moving musical conversation on his latest single “Daddy Are You Listening?” [Pre-Save/Pre-Add], available everywhere digitally on Friday, November 06. The song offers an intimate glimpse into the relationship between a father and son, the passage of time, and the moments in life that death leaves unfinished. It’s the fifth teaser track from his forthcoming third studio album, Better Plan, arriving November 27 via HorseBite Entertainment.