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Kentucky Singer Tinashe Slams Her Republican Fans, Tells Them They Can Go: ‘Gagged Them As You Should’
By Salma Ahmed,4 days ago
Kentucky singer Tinashe has drawn attention after criticizing her Republican fans and telling them they could leave. Tinashe is a singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress best known for her R&B and pop music. She began her entertainment career as a child actress before joining the girl group The Stunners. She later pursued a solo career, gaining widespread recognition with her 2014 hit single “2 On,” featuring Schoolboy Q. Over the years, she has released several albums, including Aquarius, Nightride, Joyride, and Quantum Baby. In 2024, she experienced renewed commercial success with her viral single “Nasty,” which gained significant popularity on social media.
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