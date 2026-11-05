undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Petty Waste of Time and Money’: Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger Slammed After Suing to Block Trump’s ‘Triumphal Arch’
By Gabriel Pureza,4 days ago
The Commonwealth of Virginia has recently filed a lawsuit to block U.S. President Donald Trump from constructing the so-called “triumphal arch” near Arlington National Cemetery. The move was supported by Democratic Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, but it sparked some backlash against the politician from Trump supporters. In an...
158