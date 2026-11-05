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New York Subway Ride Gets Unhinged as Woman Who Claims She Had Ear Surgery Screams at Guitarist: ‘This Is Peak Entertainment’
By Sahiba Tahleel,5 days ago
A New York subway guitarist unexpectedly got an impromptu backup singer after a woman, who said she recently had ear surgery, started to yell at him while he was riding the downtown A train. The carriage was packed with witnesses to the feud. The clip, posted on X by Floridap8triot,...