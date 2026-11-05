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‘Our Hatred for DTE’: Michigan Locals Celebrate Landslide Victory as Voters Crack Down on Utility Giants’ Political Donations
By Dylan Chaundy,5 days ago
Michigan voters have sent a pretty clear message to the state’s utility giants, and it’s not exactly a glowing endorsement. Following years of frustration over soaring electricity bills and the political influence of major energy companies, voters have overwhelmingly backed Proposal 2, a measure aimed at restricting political donations from utilities and other regulated businesses. And judging by the celebrations online, plenty of locals are delighted with the result.
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