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‘Everyone Got Brand New Toys Except Us’: Florida Locals Say the Election Results Are the Equivalent of Getting Coal for Christmas
By Julio La Pine,6 days ago
You know it’s a sad day for some in Florida when they’re feeling jealous of other states over the election results. By now, everyone knows that the Sunshine State remains red. Even though some races were close and it looked as though things might turn out differently, Republicans still came out victorious. Meanwhile, as residents in other states celebrate Democratic victories like an early Christmas present, some disappointed Floridians feel as though they’ve been left with a lump of coal instead.
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