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‘The GOP didn’t have your back’: Pennsylvania Voters Criticize Republican Party’s Lack of Effort After Stacy Garrity’s Overwhelming Defeat in Election
By Gabriel Pureza,5 days ago
Stacy Garrity was recently defeated in the race for Governor of Pennsylvania and congratulated her opponent, Josh Shapiro, on social media. However, her post sparked outrage against the Republican Party among Pennsylvania voters, many of whom either saw her choice as poor or criticized the lack of support she received from the GOP.
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