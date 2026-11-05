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Indiana ‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Dean Norris Mocked by Fans Amid Divorce and Financial Troubles: ‘Spent All Their Money on Minerals’
By Salma Ahmed,4 days ago
Fans online began mocking Indiana Breaking Bad actor Dean Norris after news emerged that he and his wife were divorcing amid reported financial issues. Dean Norris is best known for portraying DEA agent Hank Schrader in the critically acclaimed television series Breaking Bad, which aired from 2008 to 2013. Norris has enjoyed a successful acting career spanning several decades. He also played James “Big Jim” Rennie in the CBS science fiction series Under the Dome and reprised his role as Hank Schrader in Better Call Saul. His other acting credits include The Big Bang Theory, Claws, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.
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