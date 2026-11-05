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Massachusetts Man Faces Heated Street Confrontation After Allegedly Using Racial Slur Against Black Driver: ‘You Got Many Other Words to Use’
By Sahiba Tahleel,5 days ago
A street encounter in Massachusetts turned into a heated exchange after a Black driver confronted an older white man he accused of calling him the N-word. The driver challenged him over his choice of language, questioning why he had used a racial slur when there were plenty of other insults he could have chosen.
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