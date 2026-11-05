undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Suspects Arrested in Seminole Heights Vandalism Spree
6 days ago
TAMPA, FL. (November 5, 2026) - - Tampa Police have arrested the suspects believed to be involved in multiple windows that were shattered in Seminole Heights. At around 8:30 p.m. on November 3, 2026, Tampa Police responded to the 7100 block of N Nebraska Avenue following a report of a vehicle's rear window being smashed. Fortunately, no one was injured at the time of the incident.