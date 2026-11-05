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New York-Based Rapper Nicki Minaj Slammed Over Post Saying ‘Trump Is Still Your President’ After Democrats’ Midterm Win: ‘This Is Between the Actual Americans’
By Salma Ahmed,5 days ago
New York-based rapper Nicki Minaj is facing online criticism after sharing a post saying “Trump is still your president” following Democrats’ midterm election victories. The rapper shared a video of herself on X following Republicans’ midterm election losses. Alongside the video, she included several numbered points that drew criticism online. The first point attracted particularly strong backlash, as Minaj wrote, “Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT.”
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