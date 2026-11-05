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New York-Based Rapper Nicki Minaj Slammed Over Post Saying ‘Trump Is Still Your President’ After Democrats’ Midterm Win: ‘This Is Between the Actual Americans’

By Salma Ahmed,

5 days ago
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