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Minnesota’s Peggy Flanagan Rocks Democrats With Schumer Challenge as Locals Cheer: ‘Get ’Em, Peggy!’
By Alex Gibson,5 days ago
Minnesota Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan has barely had time to celebrate her election victory, but she is already challenging one of the most powerful figures in Washington. Flanagan said Wednesday that Senate Democrats should replace longtime leader Chuck Schumer, arguing that voters had demanded a new direction after the November 3 midterms. Schumer faces a Democratic leadership election before the new Congress takes office in January.
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